Fragrant 65p house plant will stop flies entering your home this summer

Flies hate the strong scent of basil and mint (Photo: Adobe)

The summer weather may have taken a brief turn after a weekend of scattered rain showers, but warmer-than-average temperatures are forecast over the course of the season.

Conditions over the coming weeks look promising for outdoor barbecues and the odd spot of sunbathing, but the hot weather can also come with its downsides.

Working from home during the heat can be tricky and trying to sleep at night after a sweltering day is even worse, so throwing the windows open for some much needed fresh air is a necessity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while the cool breeze is welcome, it can attract pesky flies to enter your home.

How do I keep flies out of the house?

If you have grown sick of chasing flies out of your house during the summer months, a little-known tip could help to solve the problem.

Cleaning experts at Tap Warehouse recommend using fragrant house plants to keep the nuisance flies away, Yorkshire Live reports.

Flies hate the strong scent of basil and mint, so placing a pot of one of these plants on your windowsill will help to repel any unwelcome visitors.

Polly Shearer, cleaning expert, said: “The heat causes an increase in flies and means that house flies are more likely to multiply in hot weather!

"This could see tens of thousands of flies buzzing around BBQs and kitchens this summer.

"We recommend using preventative measures to stop flies and insects breeding in your kitchen this summer."

What other methods can I use?

There are several other cheap, simple home remedies you can try that should help to keep annoying flies at bay during the summer.

Use citrus oils, candles and incense

Other natural solutions to keeping flies away include placing citronella candles and incense close to open doors and windows.

Putting dried cloves, mint, lavender or cinnamon in pots or bowls by open windows should also work as flies do not like the strong smell.

You could also try spraying essential oils around your home, particularly strong scents such as lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and peppermint.

Strong scents such as lemongrass, peppermint, eucalyptus and lavender can help keep flies away (Photo: Adobe)

Create a fly trap with apple cider vinegar

If you don’t have any essential oils or herbs to hand, another simple solution is to use apple cider vinegar to create a fly trap.

Mix the vinegar with dish soap and place it in a bowl by windows and doors around your home.

The aroma will attract the flies to the concoction, but the dish soap will decrease the surface tension of the liquid, causing them to become immersed and trapped in the solution.

Alternatively, you can fill a bowl with apple cider vinegar, seal it with cling film and poke a few holes in the top of the plastic.

The vinegar will attract the flies to the mix, but once they have ventured inside they won’t be able to escape the plastic seal.

Put coins in water by the window

A popular hack shared on the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook Group recommends hanging a plastic zip-lock bag filled with water and some coins from an open window, or above a door.

It is thought that the flies are deterred from entering due to the light that is reflected from the coins, causing them to become confused and overwhelmed, so they will quickly fly off.

Store fizzy drinks in the fridge and wipe up spills

Fruit flies are attracted to the carbon dioxide in fizzy drinks, so if these drinks are left out fruit flies may start to gather around the area.

Make sure any spillages are cleaned up immediately, rinse out any empty bottles to stop flies being attracted to them, and store any open fizzy drinks in the fridge.

Wash dirty dishes

Make sure any dirty dishes are washed and put away instead of being left by the sink, as this could attract flies.

Washing dishes as soon as possible will help prevent flies from contaminating your crockery with bacteria and even laying eggs on them.

Use baking soda to keep your kitchen bin dry

Food will rot in your bin much faster during the summer because of the hot weather, which can attract flies, insects and maggots.

Putting baking soda in the bin can help to absorb any smells and liquids that leak out, but be sure to keep emptying it frequently as well.

Store leftovers in sealed containers