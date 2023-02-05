The Grammy Awards is back, with just hours to go until the 65th ceremony lands in Los Angeles. Beyonce leads the nominations in 2023, with nine in total, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who have seven each.

The event will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the third year in a row, starting at 8pm on Sunday (1am UK time on Monday, February 6). There are a whopping 91 categories this year, featuring everything from pop to country and new age - and of course the night’s biggest prize, album of the year.

There will also be performances from some of the world’s biggest names, along with tributes to those we lost in 2022 including Coolio, Olivia Newton John and Loretta Lynn.

How to watch the Grammys 2023

The main show starts at 1am GMT and will be broadcast live in America on CBS , with streams on Paramount Plus and the website live.grammy.com .

Grammy nominations 2023 - full list

GENERAL

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA

“Easy On Me” by Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” by Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

Beyonce (right) leads this year’s pack of Grammy nominees with nine chances at gold, ahead of rapper Kendrick Lamar coming in at eight, and balladeers Adele (left) and Brandi Carlile scoring seven each.

Album Of The Year

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

Special by Lizzo

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

abcdefu - Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

About Damn Time - Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy On Me - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

GOD DID - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me by Adele

Moscow Mule by Bad Bunny

Woman by Doja Cat

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

About Damn Time by Lizzo

As It Was by Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Don’t Shut Me Down" by ABBA

"Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" by Coldplay & BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Post Malone & Doja Cat

"Unholy" by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher by Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... by Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones

Evergreen by Pentatonix

Thank You by Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage by ABBA

30 by Adele

Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay

Special by Lizzo

Harry’s House by Harry Styles

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"BREAK MY SOUL" by Beyoncé

"Rosewood" by Bonobo

"Don’t Forget My Love" by Diplo & Miguel

"I’m Good (Blue)" by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

"On My Knees" by RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance by Beyoncé

Fragments by Bonobo

Diplo by Diplo

The Last Goodbye by ODESZA

Surrender by RÜFÜS DU SOL

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy by Jeff Coffin

Not Tight by DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz by Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder by Brad Mehldau

Empire Central by Snarky Puppy

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts" by Bryan Adams

"Old Man" by Beck

"Wild Child" by The Black Keys

"Broken Horses" by Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!" by Idles

"Patient Number 9" by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

"Holiday" by Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

"Call Me Little Sunshine" by Ghost

"We’ll Be Back" by Megadeth

"Kill Or Be Killed" by Muse

"Degradation Rules" by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

"Blackout" by Turnstile

Best Rock Song

"Black Summer" — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

"Blackout" — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

"Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Harmonia’s Dream" — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

"Patient Number 9" — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys

The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler by Idles

Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Performance

"There’d Better Be A Mirrorball" by Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty" by Big Thief

"King" by Florence + The Machine

"Chaise Longue" by Wet Leg

"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE by Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief

Fossora by Björk

Wet Leg by Wet Leg

Cool It Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

R&B

Best R&B Performance

"VIRGO’S GROOVE" by Beyoncé

"Here With Me" by Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs" by Muni Long

"Over" by Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good" by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Do 4 Love" by Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin’" by Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

"PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" by Beyoncé

"’Round Midnight" by Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

"CUFF IT" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

"Hrs & Hrs" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

"Hurt Me So Good" — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

"Please Don’t Walk Away" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk by Cory Henry

Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy

Drones by Terrace Martin

Starfruit by Moonchild

Red Balloon by Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

Black Radio III by Robert Glasper

Candydrip by Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun by PJ Morton

RAP

Best Rap Performance

"GOD DID" by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" by Doja Cat

"pushin P" by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let’s Go)" by Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"BEAUTIFUL" by DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

"WAIT FOR U" by Future Featuring Drake & Tems

"First Class" by Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" by Latto

Best Rap Song

"Churchill Downs" — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

"pushin P" — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

"WAIT FOR U" — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Album

GOD DID by DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You by Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" by Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In The Orange" by Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" by Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" by Maren Morris

"Live Forever" by Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking" by Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider’s Prayer" by Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin’ Your Memory" by Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited" by Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

"Going Where The Lonely Go" by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Doin’ This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)" — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was A Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

"’Til You Can’t" — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up by Luke Combs

Palomino by Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest by Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson

NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs by Will Ackerman

Joy by Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana by Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger by Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror by White Sun

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

"Rounds (Live)" -- Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

"Keep Holding On" -- Gerald Albright, soloist

"Falling" — Melissa Aldana, soloist

"Call Of The Drum" — Marcus Baylor, soloist

"Cherokee/Koko" — John Beasley, soloist

"Endangered Species" — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS by The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile by Samara Joy

Fade To Black by Carmen Lundy

Fifty by The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song by Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 by Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy by Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone by Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival by Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion by Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives by John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman by Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra by Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage by Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms by Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York by Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida by Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will by Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul by Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas by Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

"Positive" by Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

"When I Pray" by DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

"Kingdom" by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

"The Better Benediction" by PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

"Get Up" by Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

"God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)" by Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

"So Good" by DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

"For God Is With Us" by for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

"Fear Is Not My Future" by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

"Holy Forever" by Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

"Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)" by Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live by Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) by Ricky Dillard

Clarity by DOE

One Deluxe by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New by Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion by Elevation Worship

Breathe by Maverick City Music

Life After Death by TobyMac

Always by Chris Tomlin

My Jesus by Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord by Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio - Irish American Roots by Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family by Willie Nelson

2:22 by Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal by Tennessee State University Marching Band

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA by Christina Aguilera

Pasieros by Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camilo

VIAJANTE by Fonseca

Dharma + by Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 by Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY by Daddy Yankee

La 167 by Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape by Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento by Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo by Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen by Mon Laferte

Alegoría by Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes by Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI by Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina by Chiquis

Un Canto por México - El Musical by Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) by Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido by Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) by Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy by Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz by La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B by Víctor Manuelle

Legendario by Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas by Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II by Carlos Vives

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

"Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)" by Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

"Life According To Raechel" by Madison Cunningham

"Oh Betty" by Fantastic Negrito

"Stompin’ Ground" by Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

"Prodigal Daughter" by Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

"Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]" by Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" by Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

"The Message" by Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

"You And Me On The Rock" by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

"Made Up Mind" by Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

"Forever" — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

"High And Lonesome" — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

"Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

"Prodigal Daughter" — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way by Dr. John

Good To Be... by Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... by Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray by The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud by The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain by Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside by Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues by Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie by Buddy Guy

Get On Board by Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down by John Mayall

Mississippi Son by Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far by Shemekia Copeland

Crown by Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance by Ben Harper

Set Sail by North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny by Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound by Judy Collins

Revealer by Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line by Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy by Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street by Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani - Live At The Getty Center by Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man by Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Ranky Tanky

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling by Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted by Koffee

Scorcha by Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm by Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi by Shaggy

GLOBAL MUSIC

Best Global Music Performance

"Udhero Na" by Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

"Gimme Love" by Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

"Last Last" by Burna Boy

"Neva Bow Down" by Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

"Bayethe" by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat by Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini by Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba by Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) by Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura by Masa Takumi

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Music Album

Into The Little Blue House by Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement by Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! by Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet by Justin Roberts

SPOKEN WORD

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World -- Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me — Viola Davis

Music Is History — Questlove

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious by Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View by Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door by J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. by Amir Sulaiman

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

The Closer by Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster by Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent by Randy Rainbow

Sorry by Louis CK

We All Scream by Patton Oswalt

MUSICAL THEATRE

Best Musical Theatre Album

Caroline, Or Change -- John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live On Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS — (Various Artists)

Encanto — (Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) — (Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick — Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe

West Side Story — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou, composer

Call Of Duty®: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer

Old World — Christopher Tin, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"Be Alive" [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Carolina" [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [From The Woman King] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)

"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

"We Don’t Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

"African Tales" — Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

"Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

"Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

"Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)" — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

"Scrapple From The Apple" — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"Let It Happen" — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

"Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

"Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

"2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

PACKAGE, NOTES AND HISTORICAL

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ‘81 ‘82 ‘83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern... — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

SONGWRITING

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

PRODUCTION

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)

Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)

Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)

Harry’s House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst "D’mile" Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

"About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

"BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)" — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

"Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)" — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

"Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)" — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)

"Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)" — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

Best Immersive Audio Album

AGUILERA — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Memories...Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing The Invisible - Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath Of The World — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Eastman: Stay On It — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

John Williams - The Berlin Concert — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: Eurydice — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Bach: St. John Passion — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

Born — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)

Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11 — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets — Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances — Neave Trio

Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: Evergreen — Attacca Quartet

What Is American — PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: Isolation Variation — Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art Of Life — Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations — Mitsuko Uchida

Letters For The Future — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

A Night In Upper Town - The Music Of Zoran Krajacic — Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Ligneous Suite — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: Intonations — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

Puts: Contact — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

"Easy On Me" by Adele — Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers

"Yet To Come" by BTS — Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

"Woman" by Doja Cat — Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers

"The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar — Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

"As It Was" by Harry Styles — Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers

"All Too Well: The Short Film" by Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

