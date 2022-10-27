Halloween is upon us, bringing with it spooky stories of ghosts and ghouls. Lucky for you, we have a full round up of where the best and worst places to live are if you’re scared of ghosts so you can know which places to run to or hide from this Halloween.

Buzz Capital examined the Paranormal Database to find out where in England has the most and the least paranormal sightings. The study analysed 10, 000 entries and recorded the number of documented hauntings for 27 counties.

The study found that those who are looking to locate a ghoul should take their hunt to Greater London which has had 701 reported sightings. Meanwhile, for those who would rather not have a creepy encounter, Tyne and Wear is the place to be with just 66 reported sightings.

Other places where ghost hunters may want to take their house hunting are Essex with 507 sightings and Sussex with 438. On the other hand, if you’d rather not come into contact with a ghost, Merseyside is rated one of the least scary places to live with 81 sightings, followed by Isle of Wight with 108.

Here’s a full breakdown of the best and worst places to live if you want to scare yourself silly.

The 5 areas in the UK with the most paranormal sightings

If you’re hoping to go on a ghost hunt this Halloween these are the areas with the best chance of finding one:

Greater London = 701 sightings

Essex = 507 sightings

Sussex = 438 sightings

Dorset = 434 sightings

Suffolk = 412 sightings

The 5 areas in the UK with the least paranormal sightings

The results also show the best 5 areas to live in the UK if you are afraid of all things spooky: