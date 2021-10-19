Here’s how children can complete our Climate Challenge survey ahead of crucial COP26 summit

Soon the UK will be hosting the COP26 climate summit and ahead of the conference we want to hear from young people for their views on environmental issues.

At the end of this month world leaders will arrive in Glasgow alongside many negotiators, government representatives, businesses and citizens for twelve days of talks and negotiations.

COP26 is an event that many believe will be the world’s best, last chance to stop climate change. What gets decided will define the world that today’s children will inherit tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week First News - the award-winning national newspaper for children - in conjunction with JPIMedia is launching a Climate Challenge survey which we hope as many children as possible take part in.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to hear from young people before meeting with other world leaders at the COP26 and our quick Young UK Climate Challenge survey enables children to answer a series of questions on the environment as well as leave their comments and opinions.

The Young UK Climate Challenge survey will be open from Wednesday October 20 until Tuesday October 26.

After that we will publish the results of the survey ahead of Cop 26 which runs from October 31 until November 12.

Cop26 is the United Nations’ Climate change Conference and is the first time that parties are expected to commit to enhanced ambition since COP21.

Parties are required to carry out every five years, as outlined in the Paris Agreement.

The conference - which was due to take place last November but was postponed due to Covid - will take place at the SEC Centre in Glasgow.

First News is a weekly newspaper aimed at seven to 14-year-olds that aims to get kids talking about the news in an easy to understand and non-threatening way.