Homebase collapse: 2,000 jobs at risk - full list of sites facing closure

Ria Ghei
Ria Ghei

Journalist

Published 14th Nov 2024
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 15:30 GMT
Homebase has entered administration, endangering 2,000 jobs, as The Range acquires 75 stores

Homebase has fallen into administration placing 2,000 jobs at risk.

The British home improvement company’s owner, Hilco, was actively seeking to sell the beleaguered retailer, which has so far proven unsuccessful.

Another homeware brand The Range is reported by BBC, to be buying the brand along with 75 stores, a move that is thought to save approximately 1,600 jobs.

49 stores are still without a buyer and thousands of jobs are at risk across the head office functions and retail stores.

Here is the full list of all 130 Homebase stores at risk of closure

  • Drogheda
  • Dublin
  • Dublin
  • Letterkenny
  • Navan
  • Portlaoise
  • Sligo
  • Waterford
  • Abingdon
  • Alnwick
  • Altrincham
  • Ashbourne
  • Barnstaple
  • Basildon
  • Basingstoke
  • Berwick-upon-Tweed
  • Bicester
  • Biggleswade
  • Birmingham
  • Birmingham
  • Birmingham
  • Bishop Auckland
  • Bishop's Stortford
  • Blandford Forum
  • Blyth
  • Bodmin
  • Bracknell
  • Bradford
  • Bristol
  • Broadstairs
  • Bury Saint Edmunds
  • Cannock
  • Chatham
  • Cheltenham
  • Chester
  • Chichester
  • Christchurch
  • Clitheroe
  • Colchester
  • Coventry
  • Daventry
  • Derby
  • Derby
  • East Dereham
  • Eastbourne
  • Epsom
  • Farnham
  • Felixstowe
  • Folkestone
  • Frome
  • Gateshead
  • Gloucester
  • Godalming
  • Harlow
  • Harrogate
  • Herne Bay
  • Hexham
  • High Wycombe
  • Honiton
  • Horsham
  • Hove
  • Hull
  • Huntingdon
  • Leamington Spa
  • Ledbury
  • Leeds
  • Leicester
  • Leighton Buzzard
  • Lewes
  • London
  • London
  • London
  • London
  • Luton
  • Maidenhead
  • Maidstone
  • Market Harborough
  • Middlesex
  • Milton Keynes
  • Morecambe
  • Newcastle Under Lyme
  • Newmarket
  • Newton Abbot
  • Norwich
  • Norwich
  • Nottingham
  • Oldbury
  • Orpington
  • Oxford
  • Poole
  • Rayleigh
  • Reigate
  • Romford
  • Ruislip
  • Saffron Walden
  • Selby
  • Sevenoaks
  • Sheffield
  • Sheffield
  • Sittingbourne
  • Sleaford
  • St. Albans
  • Staines
  • Stamford
  • Stockport
  • Stroud
  • Sudbury, Suffolk
  • Telford
  • Tiverton
  • Truro
  • Tunbridge Wells
  • Waltham Cross
  • Winchester
  • Wirral
  • Woking
  • Wolverhampton
  • Worcester
  • Antrim
  • Bangor
  • Belfast
  • Belfast
  • Cookstown
  • Craigavon
  • Dumfries
  • Dunfermline
  • Edinburgh
  • Glasgow
  • Glenrothes
  • Hamilton
  • Oban
  • Wales
  • Bridgend
  • Haverfordwest

These shops will carry on operating while Teneo, who are appointed administrators, seek a buyer.

There will be no immediate redundancies.

CDS Superstores, the owner of The Range, has also purchased the intellectual property, along with the brand name and 70 stores.

At time of publication, the branding of these stores is unclear, whether they will stay Homebase or change.

The store sites have yet to be disclosed.

Homebase chief executive Damian McGloughlin cited a “decline in consumer confidence and spending following the pandemic” amongst other factors that contributed to an "incredibly challenging" environment.

Mr McGloughlin said the business had sought investment and had undergone a restructure, but "these efforts have not been successful".

Homebase recently completed the sale of 11 of its UK stores to Sainsbury’s.

The supermarket giant is said to be in the middle of purchasing three more stores.

