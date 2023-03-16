Iain Stirling announces new Relevant stand-up tour - dates and how to get tickets
Love Island narrator and comedian Iain Stirling has announced he will be taking his new stand-up show Relevant on tour across the UK next year.
Iain Stirling has announced a new stand-up tour for 2024 which will see the comedian travel across the UK. The comedian and voice of ITV series Love Island will go on the road next March for his Relevant tour.
The Relevant Tour will mark Stirling’s biggest tour to date, following his last Failing Upwards tour which took place back in 2022. The performance aired on Amazon Prime Video and saw Stirling make light of all things social media, living your best life and awkward situations.
The Scottish comedian began his career at CBBC on Scoop before going on to co-present with TV sidekick Hacker The Dog. Following his time at CBBC, Stirling started to make waves on the UK comedy scene with appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe, Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster.
In 2015, Stirling became the voice of Love Island for the first time and is still going strong on the show eight years later. During his career, he has also published a book titled Not Ready to Adult Yet: A Totally Ill-informed Guide to Life, and has written his own ITV comedy show, Buffering.
But when will Iain Stirling’s Relevant tour start and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.
Iain Stirling Relevant tour dates
- March 20, 2024 – Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton
- March 21, 2024 – The Leadmill, Sheffield
- March 22, 2024 – Engine Shed, Lincoln
- March 23, 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe
- March 24, 2024 – The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
- March 28, 2024 – Ulster Hall, Belfast
- March 29, 2024 – Vicar Street, Dublin
- March 30, 2024 – Vicar Street, Dublin
- April 3, 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow
- April 4,2024 – Whitehall Theatre, Dundee
- April 5, 2024 – Alhambra, Dunfermline
- April 6, 2024 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
- April 7, 2024 – The Lowry, Salford
- April 10, 2024 – The Stables, Milton Keynes
- April 11, 2024 – Palace Theatre, Southend-On-Sea
- April 12, 2024 – Gulbenkian, Canterbury
- April 13, 2024 – Hackney Empire, London
- April 14, 2024 – New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth
- April 16, 2024 – The Cube, Corby
- April 17, 2024 – Playhouse, Norwich
- April 18, 2024 – Corn Exchange, Ipswich
- April 19, 2024 – Town Hall, Cheltenham
- April 20, 2024 – Westlands, Yeovil
- April 21, 2024 – New Theatre, Cardiff
- April 24, 2024 – Corn Exchange, Newbury
- April 25, 2024 – City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds
- April 26, 2024 – Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle upon Tyne
- April 27, 2024 – City Hall, Hull
- April 28, 2024 – Grand Opera House, York
How to get tickets to Iain Stirling’s Relevant tour
Prices for the Relevant tour range between £25 and £28 for stall seats and will change depending on the venue. The pre-sale went live on March 15 and the general sale went live at 10am today (March 16) via the Ticketmaster website.
