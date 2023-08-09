Iceland has cut the price of 500 items of household essentials to support Brits in the cost of living crisis. The budget retailer has cut the price of some products by half, as it launches a number of new and exclusive deals.

Reduced items include weekly shop essentials such as McCain Home Chips (2.25 kg, was £5, now £4.25), Iceland Chicken Breast Fillets (600g, was £4, now £3.60), and Iceland 6pint Semi Skimmed Milk (was £2.30, now £2.15).

Additionally, a third of the supermarket’s entire range is now available to Mix & Match – which lets shoppers combine any items together in a three for £3, three for £5 and three for £10 multi-buy.

Richard Walker, executive chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “Families are struggling more than ever as the cost-of-living crisis worsens. That’s why we’ve invested millions – and will continue to do so – to keep prices low across key weekly shop items. We know we have a responsibility as a business to support our customers in any way we can and offer great value when people need it most.”

Iceland is giving away ‘black cards’ across its stores (Photo: Getty Images)

Iceland Food deals

3 for £3 deal

Focused on morning goods and bread and selected grocery items including:

Warburtons Toastie Soft Thick White 800g

John West Mackerel Fillets in Sunflower Oil

Sunny D Tangy Florida Citrus Fusion 1L

3 for £5 deal

A range of own brand and branded products across frozen and grocery lines including:

Iceland Sweet Peppers

Richmond 6 Thick Pork Sausages 308g

Babybel Mini Original Cheese

3 for £10 deal

This deal has been extended to include grocery and non-food.

Iceland Boneless 2 Atlantic Salmon

Petal Soft Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue

Cathedral City Mature Cheddar

3 for £10 on exclusive brands including Greggs

Greggs Sausage Rolls, 4 pack

My Protein Chicken Tikka with Rice 350g

Slimming World Beef Lasagne 550g

500 discounted products

In addition, prices have been slashed on 500 “weekly shop” products including: