Iconic advert recreated by mega British star - and positive female role model

The multi-platinum English singer songwriter who burst on to the scene with a No. 1 debut single and album has become a household name following nine UK Top 10 singles such as Crazy What Love Can Do, This Is Real and Ghost.

Passionate about instilling body confidence and positivity in young girls and women, Ella has agreed to record the classic jingle with new lyrics to reflect how things have moved on since the original was aired in the 1980s.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Being open and honest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about her collaboration with Bodyform, Ella said: “I think for me getting involved with this brand, one of the most important things has to be just shaking the whole stigma of it all.

“I think as women we speak about it a lot and I think it should be a topic of a wider conversation and everyone and anyone knows that as women, we have this time of the month, called a period and it's OK to talk about it.

“I have a personal ethos as an artist that everything I do is very open and honest, and I feel like that's what this brand represents.

“It's a really positive message and it does empower people and that's what I like to do through my music. So, they go hand in hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous advert was made famous by Stevie Lange – who fittingly was Ella’s voice coach in the early days of her career.

Ella stands as a positive role model for young girls and women

Breaking taboos

Bodyform commissioned Ella to be the new voice of the ad, launching on 23rd October, to celebrate its heritage and 40th anniversary.

Ruth Gresty for Bodyform said: “Ella is a positive role model for all young girls and women, having shot to fame at just 16 years old.

“Now at 27, Ella has grown into a successful young women, setting a great example to others about how to achieve your dreams, how to feel empowered, and how to conduct yourself in a society where things can be a minefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is exactly what Bodyform stands for – we encourage everyone to be themselves, to feel confident being open about their experiences, their periods, and their ambitions.

“We want to break taboos and inspire people to live their lives exactly as they want.