I’m A Celebrity fans are convinced Mylene Klass may have accidentally revealed the winner of the current series just days before the pre-recorded finale which will reveal the all-star winner.

Viewers believe that a recent comment left on social media from the former Hear’Say member has let slip who has won the show. Klass left a comment under an Instagram post from actress Helen Flanagan.

A picture was uploaded to Flanagan’s instagram account, which boasts one million followers. The image, captioned ‘new week new goals’ featured a comment from Klass, saying ‘Yas Queen’.

Fans were quick to react to the comment, with one saying: "I just hope @myleeneklass hasn’t ruined the show." Another said: "Agree as the crown is anybody’s just now. It could be a wind-up.”

Flanagan is best known for her role as Rosie Webster in the UK’s longest running soap, Coronation Street. She held the role from 2000 - 2012, before returning for a brief period between 2017 and 2018.

