Incredible earth mural appears at a Jurassic Coast quarry

An incredible earth mural of a Triceratops, made with all-natural prehistoric pigments, has appeared at a Jurassic Coast quarry.

Natural landscape artist David Popa used materials, including chalk, charcoal and earth pigments mixed only with source water, to create spectacular unique earth murals - with every piece taking over 12 hours to create.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artist also visited Finland and the USA to showcase other dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus Rex and Hatzegopteryx, in vivid detail.

Most Popular

Bringing the dinosaurs back to life

The artwork has been released as part of a transatlantic gallery to mark the launch of Prehistoric Planet Season 2 on Apple TV+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they are informed by the latest science that underpins the David Attenborough documentary series, showing an authentic and true-to-life representation of what these incredible animals would have looked like.

In the UK, the fossil-rich Jurassic Coast was selected for the majestic Triceratops, while the Moab Desert in Utah, was chosen to display the ancient predator Tyrannosaurus Rex.

In Finland, a remote Island was picked to represent the island habitat where the flying Hatzegopteryx would have lived.

Over the past few years, Popa has created large-scale artworks in some of the most diverse natural landscapes, delving into the realm of anthropology and now through his work on Prehistoric Planet, palaeontology too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prehistoric Planet returns May 22

Artist of the giant natural artworks, MTArt agency artist David Popa said: “My goal was to bring the dinosaurs back to life by portraying them within landscapes that are indicative of their natural habitats 66 million years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And as an artist with an interest in anthropology and nature, it was an exciting challenge to step into the realm of palaeontology too.

“I hope everyone enjoys the pieces and that they inspire people to watch the series to learn something new about these incredible creatures.”