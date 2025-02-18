Indoor trampoline and activity centre opens in Manchester

Oxygen at MediaCity has opened its doors, introducing adventure-seekers to a whole new world of play.

Located at Quayside, the park is complete with 24 epic trampolines, a mega-airbag, a super inflatable park, an interactive Strike Arena, a towering high ropes course and the Sky Rider aerial ride.

Before letting loose on the park, families will first need to travel through Oxygen’s brand-new worlds immersing themselves in exciting adventures. Firstly, jumpers will journey through the ‘Down Undies’, all the while keeping an eye out for ‘Mrs Fartay’.

Next, families will venture into Mello Lello Land, treading carefully to avoid the custard and using animated lemons and fried eggs, to cross the digital river.

In the Jungle Fever Treehouse, the final world, eagle-eyed adventurers can feel their way through the canopy, check the undergrowth to see what creepy crawlies they can discover, and get a sneak peek of the park.

At the end of the worlds, explorers will enter Oxygen’s signature Excite Tunnel, an illuminated sensory experience designed to get bouncers ready and raring to go for the fun ahead.

Once they’ve entered the park, families will have free reign of the trampolines, mega-airbag, inflatable park and Strike Arena, where players can form a team or take on a solo mission, to navigate their way through obstacles to strike lit-up targets and score the most points.

High above the park, bouncers over 120cm can take on the exhilarating high ropes course and navigate across six challenging crossings, while thrill-seekers who are 135cm or taller can get a sky-high feeling as they take flight and soar over the park on a harness on the Sky Rider.

Ensuring all jumpers, big and small, have as much BIG-TIME fun as possible, Oxygen at MediaCity will have a dedicated Toddler Venture zone, where under 5s can bounce, climb, learn, and play at their own pace, in a safe and exciting environment.

What’s more, Oxygen will hold daily sessions, specifically designed to support toddlers’ (under 5s) development as well as regular Peaceful Play sessions for those with sensory needs or learning difficulties.

On the first Friday of every month, Oxygen at MediaCity will be Manchester’s hotspot, hosting their Neon Night party, where the lights are turned down low, the music is pumped up and the disco neon lights are on full blast. The evenings will be filled with jumping, games, dancing and competitions from 6.00pm until 8.00pm.

To help jumpers recharge after all that BIG-TIME fun, Oxygen at MediaCity has an onsite cafe, serving up Oxygen’s brand-new menu, with choices catering to a variety of diets and appetites.

Options include all-day breakfast items such as Oreo & Strawberry Pancakes and a Bacon Roll, a Kids menu offering options including Halloumi Sticks, Chicken and Vegan Tenders and Spaghetti Bolognese. The grown-ups can feast on a variety of paninis, pizzas, burgers and jacket potatoes, and Oxygen also offers sharing plates and Feed the Family bundles.

Oxygen at MediaCity is the new place to be for bouncers on their special day and has five different party options to cater to every birthday wish: Toddler, Classic, Jump Up, Sky-High and BIG-TIME parties.

Each party includes 1 hour of Activeplay plus 45 minutes in an exclusive party area, Oxygen jump socks for all guests, a selection of hot food, unlimited squash, and a free return voucher for all party guests, with extras including slushies, ice cream, a fruit platter and a 30-day voucher for the birthday child.

Stephen Wilson, CEO of Oxygen Activeplay said: “Opening Oxygen at MediaCity is a really significant moment for all of the Oxygen Hero Crew. With it being our newest Oxygen Park, we set out to create a really special environment where our jumpers can come and play from the minute they step through the doors, so we’ve worked really hard to bring our new worlds to life.”

“We can’t wait to welcome the first jumpers through the door at Oxygen at MediaCity and meet even more of the Salford and Manchester communities in the coming weeks. We hope to see you soon!”