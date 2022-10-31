Instagram has announced its investigating an issue that’s seen thousands of users reportedly suspended from their accounts and others losing followers. According to website Downdetector, thousands of outages have been reported on Instagram in the last 24 hours.

The Instagram Comms Twitter account tweeted this afternoon to update users on the issue. A spokesperson wrote: “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience.”

In response to this tweet, one Instagram user wrote “follower counts are also decreasing drastically not sure if the issues go hand in hand but please look into both.” This was met with a response from another user which read “Mine too I lost almost 1,000 followers in an hour.”

Users who are affected by the issue are told on the app that they have 30 days to disagree with the suspension.

