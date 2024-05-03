Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for UK holidaymakers who are heading to the popular holiday destination Turkey. The government updated its Turkey travel warning yesterday (Wednesday 1 May) where it now warns to cut "all but essential travel" in certain parts of the country.

The FCDO issued advice against "all but essential travel" to the two specific areas in the country. It warns: "The FCDO advises against all travel to within 10km of the border with Syria due to fighting and a heightened risk of terrorism. Due to the ongoing conflict in Syria, roads in Hatay Province leading towards the border may be subject to closure.”

There are also three areas that the Foreign Office lists as places to avoid at all costs. These include the Sirnak city, Hakkari Province as well as anywhere along the border of Turkey and Syria.

On its ‘Safety and Security’ page it has also updated warnings regarding health, wildfires, crime, outdoor activities and adventure tourism. It warns that there have been “reports of tourists being encouraged to submit a claim for personal injury if they have experienced gastric illness in Turkey”. The Foreign Office adds: “Only make a claim if you have genuinely suffered from injury or illness. If you make a false or fraudulent claim, you may face legal proceedings in the UK or Turkey.”

It also warns that smoking is “illegal on public transport and in all indoor workplaces and public places”, “do not approach stray dogs”. It adds that if you are bitten you should “get medical advice immediately.”

The government is also warning that wildfires “happen frequently” in Turkey “during summer”, and “you could get a fine or prison sentence for lighting a fire of any kind or discarding cigarettes in risk areas such as woodland.” It adds: “If there is a wildfire in your area, local authorities may tell you to leave your accommodation. Follow the directions of local authorities.”

As outdoor activities and excursions are becoming increasingly popular in holiday destinations, the Foreign Office has issued a warning regarding this for Turkey. It states: “If you do an extreme sport, check that adequate safety precautions are in place. British nationals have been injured and killed doing extreme sports.

“Make sure you are given full instructions and training before your activity. Make sure your travel insurance covers you for all activities you do.”