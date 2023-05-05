A special medal is set to be awarded to 400,000 people to commemorate the work they have contributed to King Charles III’s coronation. Everyone actively contributing to and supporting the event will be awarded it, including police officers, choristers, military personnel and ambulance workers.

The medal will also be given to serving members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and armed forces who have completed five full years of service. Additionally, living individual recipients of the George Cross or of the Victoria Cross will also receive one.

The medals are made of nickel silver, and feature a portrait of Charles and the Queen Consort on one side and the royal cypher, as well as a laurel wreath and the date of the coronation on the other. The medal’s ribbon is made up of red, blue and white vertical stripes.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden spoke about the award, saying: “The coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants. This medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This medal is a symbol of the critical role our emergency services will play in this potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to honour our new King. However, it rightly also goes further and recognises not just those who are helping at the coronation, but the heroes across our emergency services, such as the police, fire and rescue services, that go to work every day to protect and support us all.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer added: “The coronation medal will act as a reminder of the important part each person has played in this moment of history. From our armed forces who protect our country to the emergency services who care for us at home, alongside those volunteers who are giving up their time to make this event so special, I am delighted that we can mark their contribution to this special day, and for each and every day that they go above and beyond serving their country.”

The Coronation Ceremong of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be broadcast live tomorrow (May 6) on BBC One and Two, ITV, and Sky News at 11am and will also later be available to watch later on the BBC iPlayer