The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferugson, has confirmed she has not been invited to the coronation of King Charles III and has now revealed why. Around 2,000 guests are expected to attend the coronation, but Sarah Ferguson is expected to watch the historical event from on TV at Royal Lodge, which she shares with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the Duchess explained why she wasn’t invited. She said: “I’m not invited because it’s a state occasion. Being divorced you can’t have it both ways.

"I am enjoying being divorced to my husband - not from my husband. I am close with King Charles and Camilla. The great thing at this moment is the unity of family. In private I can be there. It’s a great feeling to be part of the family."

Despite not being invited to the coronation, King Charles has reportedly given Sarah Ferugson the role of a “VIP attendee” at the coronation concert. The King’s Coronation concert will take place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle 24 hours after the official crowning.

The Duchess of York,married King Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew, in 1992. After four years of marriage the two divorced in 1996 but ‘Fergie’ remained a close friend of the royal family.

When is the coronation of King Charles III?