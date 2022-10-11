Buckingham Palace has announced when the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III will take place.

In line with tradition, the ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey and the service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury on Saturday, May 6 2023.

The Ceremony will see His Majesty crowned alongside the Queen Consort Camilla. King Charles III was proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council on September 10, nine days before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023. The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. Further details will be announced in due course.”

What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation?

Before the service goes ahead, it’s expected that the King will sign a proclamation formally declaring the date of the Coronation at a meeting of the Privy Council later this year. The Coronation is expected to honour the core elements of the service that has stood for over a thousand years, whilst recognise Britain as it is today.

During the Coronation Ceremony, King Charles III will swear an oath to the Church of England. According to Buckingham Palace, the service will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry.

The Archbishop of Canterbury - who has almost always conducted the service since 1066 - will anoint, bless, and consecrate the new Sovereign head of state.

Will there be a bank holiday?

While it is expected a national bank holiday will be held for the coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort , nothing has yet been confirmed. Buckingham Palace has announced it will be releasing further details in due course.

Charles II will be crowned King on Saturday 6 May 2023 (Credit: Getty Images)

Government figures such as Jacob-Rees-Mogg have previously stated it is “perfectly reasonable” to hold a bank holiday for the occasion. However, there are reports that another day off could negatively impact the country’s productivity.

Who were the previous monarchs and when were their Coronations?

These are the dates that the last five monarchs came to power, and when their Coronation took place. King Charles was just four years old when his mother’s Coronation took place in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II: February 6, 1952: Coronation June 2, 1953

George VI: December 11, 1936: Coronation May 12, 1937

George V: May 6, 1910: Coronation June 22, 1911

Edward VII: January 22, 1901: Coronation: August 9, 1902

Queen Victoria: June 20 1837: Coronation: June 28, 1938