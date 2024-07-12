Kym Marsh opens doors to new family carvery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Corrie favourite Kym Marsh has today attended the opening of a new local restaurant, Farmhouse Kitchen, in Worsley, Manchester.

The star, who once famously stood behind the bar at the Rovers Return pub, has swapped pint glasses for carvery and cake as the honorary restaurant manager for the day to launch the restaurant.

As a true northerner with a love for both carvery and cakes, Kym got stuck into her role, cutting the ribbon to officially open the site, carving the meat for the first guest and showering customers’ plates with bottomless gravy.

After receiving a seven-figure investment, the former Farmhouse Inns site has become a new pilot restaurant, completely reimagined to provide an exciting new dining experience in the local area’s booming food scene, offering diners a traditional carvery experience in a more appealing, contemporary environment.

Kym Marsh cutting the ribbon to open Farmhouse Kitchen

The improved menu includes a combination of great value roasted, carved and baked dishes, freshly cooked all day, giving guests more of what they love from the previous Farmhouse Inns offering but with the introduction of a café.

Signature Farmhouse Kitchen cakes are available alongside a host of freshly baked sweet treats and savoury bakes, to be enjoyed with the brand’s extensive hot and cold drinks menu.

Customers can cash in on value deals available every week, such as unlimited tea and coffee for £2.99, a cuppa and a pastry for £4.99 and a mid week carvery for just £6.49.

The brand new Farmhouse Kitchen restaurant is located just off the A580/East Lancashire Road, formerly known as Applewood Farm.

Kym Marsh at Farmhouse Kitchen

As part of launching a new national brand, Farmhouse Kitchen is continuing to expand its team, providing job opportunities to those in the local area, with flexible roles still available.

Those interested are encouraged to email the restaurant team directly via [email protected] for more information.

Kym Marsh said: “There’s nothing I love more than a hearty carvery and I’ll admit I have a guilty pleasure for brownies and pastries!

“When I heard that Farmhouse Kitchen was launching in Worsley, I jumped at the chance to be involved; a restaurant in the local area that perfectly combines the world of Sunday roasts and a cosy café, what could be better?

“Whether you’re visiting for a change of scenery or catching up with family and friends, Farmhouse Kitchen believes we’re better together and aims to unite the local community through a love for good food. I’ve seen first-hand that their extensive new menu truly has something for everyone to enjoy, I can’t wait to hear what people think.”

Nuala Gallagher, Farmhouse Kitchen Brand Director said: “We’re delighted to be able bring our Farmhouse Kitchen offering to the public.

“Our new restaurant provides diners with a vibrant, fresh feel inside and out while the food and drink offering marries up people’s love for a carvery with all the delights of a classic café at terrific value.

“It’s such an exciting time for the brand to launch for people to enjoy our offering through the summer with something to suit every occasion.”

To view the full menu and book your table at the new Farmhouse Kitchen, visit: https://www.farmhouse-kitchen.co.uk/restaurants/manchester/worsley

Customers who sign up to the email newsletter will receive a kids eat for free voucher during the summer holidays. To sign up, visit: https://www.farmhouse-kitchen.co.uk/restaurants/manchester/worsley/sign-up