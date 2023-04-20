Levi Davis missing: X-factor star feared to have drowned near Barcelona Spanish police tell family
Levi Davis is feared to have drowned, according to Spanish police
Levi Davis, who went missing in Barcelona last year, is feared to have drowned, according to Spanish police. The British rugby player and former Celebrity X Factor star was last seen at The Old Irish Pub on October 29.
Levi’s mum, Julie, and friend, Richard Squire, met with police on Monday who informed the family that cruise ship staff had tried to save a man in the water near Barcelona. The family statement reads: "Four staff confirmed seeing a man in the water with specific details including him asking for help in English and the colour of his clothing.
"A life jacket was thrown from the ship and emergency sea and air rescue services searched the area but they were unable to find him."
The police investigation also suggests Mr Davis’ phone had last been detected at the far end of the Spanish city’s commercial port. The investigation is ongoing and his family and friends have continued to ask for privacy.
Ten days after travelling to see his friend in Ibiza on October 19, Davis announced to Squire he was going to catch a boat off the island and travel to Barcelona. Squire then received a video from Davis off the Catalan capital’s tourist street La Rambla on October 29.
His passport was found by Spanish police a few weeks later.
Levi Davis joined Rugby Union’s Bath team in 2017 before leaving the club permanently to join West-London club Ealing Trailfinders in 2020. Following an appearance on The X Factor: Celebrity in late 2019, he signed a record deal and released his first track last September.