Lewis Capaldi has shown off his bold fashion sense in his latest TikTok modelling the brand new festive collaboration from Greggs and Primark. The Forget Me singer treated his 4.5 million followers to a video of him wearing the first official Greggs Christmas jumper.

The video also shows the Scottish singer getting into the festive spirit by trying on the snug Greggs bobble hat and novelty Greggs Sausage Roll underpants and socks. The new video has gained over 114k views and over 16k likes since going live on December 6.

Greggs and Primark unveiled a limited-edition festive range in November 2022, which launched exclusively in Primark stores just in time for season’s greetings and Christmas meetings.

The new 24-piece Primark collection has been designed to get the nation in the festive spirit and has been a hit with fans nationwide with many flocking to Primark shops on the day the line dropped to be the first to get their hands on the now iconic Greggs Christmas jumper.

The line features cosy fits perfect for winter wardrobes and novelty gifts your co-workers will love for Secret Santa. It also includes a Sausage Roll-patterned festive jumper and hooded throw, as well as a Greggs bobble hat.

The line also sees the return of one of the most anticipated Greggs items featured in a previous collaboration between the two stores. That’s right, the much-loved Greggs clogs are back, and better than ever as they are lined with soft fur to heat your feet during the colder months.

The collection also includes a variety of stocking fillers that are perfect for any Greggs superfan. The items range from a branded water bottle to an unmissable phone case, as well as Stationery such as a Sausage Roll inspired notebook, pencil case and keychains.

Sarah Jackson, Director of Licensing at Primark spoke on the exciting collaboration ahead of its launch saying: “Our clothing lines with Greggs have been a huge hit with Primark customers, selling out in record time. We’re delighted to bring some festive joy to Greggs fans across the UK and ‘roll’ out a new collection with something for everyone this Christmas, from a sausage roll inspired festive jumper to cosy fur lined clogs. We’re proud to offer exclusive ranges with some of the nations’ favourite brands and are excited to team up again with an iconic brand like Greggs."

So, where can you dress like Lewis Capaldi? Here’s a breakdown of how you can replicate his bold look.

Where can you get the Greggs line?

The Christmas range was released in Primark stores nationwide on November 29, and will be available until stocks last. The range is available exclusively in Primark stores, to find your closest store visit the Primark website.

How much is the Greggs line at Primark?

The 24-piece line includes a range of clothes, shoes and bold accessories that come in at a range of price points. Here’s a breakdown of some of the items and how much they will set you back:

