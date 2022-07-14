Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays and NatWest to close branches by September - full list

Ninety bank branches across the UK are to close by Septmeber as more customers turn to online banking.

The wave of closures will leave many people without access to face-to-face banking, with the closures to affect customers of Lloyds, HSBC, Barclays and NatWest.

Data from cash machine network Link keeps shows 90 banks are closing branches between now and 31 August, and more than 300 bank branches are set to close this year.

Why are banks closing?

Banks said they are closing branches because a lack of footfall means it costs too much to keep many open.

They said people are now using online banking more rather than physical branches, which is causing the closures.

Which branches are closing:

The following bank branches are due to close by September this year:

- Chester-le-Street - 12 August

- Chesterfield - 19 August

- Corby - 10 August

- Dunmow - 19 August

- Feltham - 12 August

- Havant - 10 August

- Longton - 19 August

- Maldon - 5 August

- Middleton - 5 August

- Peterborough - 5 August

- Petersfield - 12 August

- Prestwich - 12 August

- Ryde - 4 August

- Selby -3 August

- Sheerness - 19 August

- Sidcup - 10 August

- Southgate Chase Side - 19 August

- Wells - 12 August

Lloyds

- Aylesbury - 26 July

- Bradford - 11 August

- Chipping Camden - 10 August

- Lyndhurst - 14 July

- Marlow - 13 July

- Morriston - 4 August

- Poulton-Le-Fylde - 3 August

- Shanklin - 26 July

- Shrewsbury - 28 July

- Smethwick - 11 August

- Southampton - 21 July

- Summertown, Oxford - 21 July

- Tiptree - 25 July

- Westhoughton - 1 August

HSBC

- Beaconsfield - 4 August

- Borehamwood -16 August

- Brierley Hill - 28 July

- Cambridge - 21 July

- East Grinstead - 2 August

- Eltham - 18 August

- Farnham - 2 August

- Golders Green - 18 August

- Hammersmith - 28 July

- Harborne - 11 August

- Hoddesdon - 9 August

- Islington - 21 July

- Leyland - 16 August

- London - 19 July

- London - 19 July

- London - 21 July

- Londonderry - 11 August

- Lymington - 4 August

- Monmouth - 26 July

- Omagh - 16 August

- Peckham - 2 August

- Perth - 26 July

- Sidcup - 9 August

- South Kensington - 26 July

- Stowmarket - 18 August

- Stratford - 19 July

- Street - 4 August

- Thame - 9 August

- Uckfield - 11 August

- Woking - 28 July

Bank of Scotland

- Alness - 27 July

- Brechin - 2 August

- Broxburn - 9 August

- Edinburgh - 13 July

- Edinburgh - 13 July

- Glasgow - 9 August

- Innerleithen - 4 August

- Kirkcudbright - 3 August

- Lockerbie - 8 August

- Selkirk - 8 August

- Shotts - 15 August

- Stromness - 17 August

Halifax

- Beaconsfield - 28 July

- Coalville - 22 August

- Devizes - 27 July

- Margate - 18 July

- Morriston - 18 July

- Penge - 10 August

- Totton - 19 July

- Wokingham - 20 July

- Worcester Park - 20 July

- Yeadon - 25 July

Nationwide

- Bitterne - 4 August

- Borrowash - 4 August

- Cheshunt - 14 July

- Cricklewood - 18 August

- Golders Green - 18 August

- Hampstead - 18 August

Where else can I access banking services?

You can access some banking services at Post Offices due to a tie-up between banks and the mail delivery institution.

Banks pay the Post Office to do this to offset the impact of them closing branches, although what you can do at a Post Office depends on which bank you are with.

If you are a Bank of Scotland, HSBC or Lloyds customer you can use all Post Office banking services, including withdrawing and depositing cash, checking your balance and depositing a cheque.

But if you bank with Nationwide, all you can do is withdraw cash and check your balance.