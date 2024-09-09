Local Charity Boss announced as Top 30 Leader

By PAUL GROWNEY
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 14:23 BST

A local charity CEO has been announced on the list of the National Social Care Top 30 leaders, the list compiled by Care talk magazine compromising of a range of innovators, pioneers and game changes within the social care field.

Paul Growney is the CEO of charity Caring Connections, that delivers social care services across Worlsey Mesnes and Pemberton. The charity works as one of Wigan MBCs lead providers in the provision of domiciliary care in Wigan.

Paul has innovated in the development of social care models that prioritise social value in conjunction with social care, now the charity also delivers a fully funded bereavement counselling service to Wigan residents alongside a newly launched social inclusion project.

The charity has provided employment opportunities to many local residents, including traineeship schemes, apprenticeship programmes and befriending opportunities. Paul has also been shortlisted as finalist for the National Social Value leader in Social Care Award.

Paul Growney CEO Caring ConnectionsPaul Growney CEO Caring Connections
He said ‘I am proud to be part of this list however most importantly proud to continuing to work hard for the residents of Wigan. As a charity we have had a positive relationship working with Wigan MBC, a council that are truly committed to partnership work and supporting providers to provide the best services to local residents.’

If you would like to vote for Paul please the below link:

The Social Care Top 30 – 2024 – The Social Care Top30

