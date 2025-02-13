Local Ex-Apprentice Candidate Launches Drive to Attract Top Manchester Talent to Dream Job in Dubai

Treo Homes, the multi-award-winning, UK-owned, boutique real estate agency in Dubai, is proud to announce a groundbreaking recruitment drive aimed at attracting top Manchester talent to join its UAE-based operations. Leading this initiative is Aaron Willis, former The Apprentice 2022 candidate and Treo Homes’ Head of Recruitment, who will personally spearhead the campaign. With an ambitious target of recruiting over 50 top candidates, Treo Homes is committed to providing life-changing career opportunities for driven professionals ready to thrive in Dubai’s booming real estate market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willis, a proud Mancunian, is bringing this opportunity back to his roots, ensuring that his hometown gets the first pick of roles at Treo Homes. With his first-hand experience of Dubai’s thriving real estate sector and his deep connection to Manchester, he is determined to open doors for ambitious professionals looking for a fresh, high-rewarding career path in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets.

Most Popular

“I know the work ethic, the resilience, and the hunger for success that runs deep in Manchester,” said Willis. “I wanted my city—my people—to have the first shot at something truly life-changing. Dubai offers a phenomenal career landscape, and with Treo Homes expanding in such an incredible way, there has never been a better time to make the move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treo Homes is undergoing an ambitious growth phase, with a brand-new 26,000 sq. ft. headquarters set to open in Q1 2025. Designed with employee well-being at its core, the state-of-the-art office will house premium amenities, including a 1,500 sq. ft. gym, yoga studio, training auditorium, hair & nail salon, wellness café, cinema, and even ice baths—all exclusively for Treo Homes employees. The Manchester recruitment drive is a key part of this expansion strategy, as Treo Homes aims to onboard more than 200 new UK talents by 2026, strengthening its position as one of Dubai’s most sought-after real estate firms and a major player in Dubai’s competitive real estate market.

Treo Homes co-founders

Kicking off in Manchester, the recruitment drive will run from March 12th to March 15th, with interview slots available weekdays from 12 PM - 8 PM and weekends from 10 AM - 6 PM. This campaign offers an exclusive chance for UK-based professionals—especially those from Manchester—to secure high-caliber roles in Dubai before opportunities open to the broader market.

Interested candidates can apply now at www.career.treo-homes.com. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for face-to-face interviews, where Willis himself will oversee the selection process.

“This is more than just recruitment—it’s a movement,” added Willis. “We’re handpicking the best talent from the UK, giving them the tools, the training, and the support to succeed in a city that thrives on ambition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treo Homes has built its reputation on excellence, trust, and innovation. With its people-first approach, the company provides a high-performance culture where driven professionals can thrive, grow, and build lucrative careers in Dubai’s booming real estate sector.

For more details on the Manchester recruitment event or to apply, candidates can visit www.career.treo-homes.com.