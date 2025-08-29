Local musician meets his (super) heroes

Deadpool, Wolverine, Supergirl and co. help to promote upcoming gig at The Bailiff Bar Holding Cell in Wigan!

It's me with Supergirl, Thor, Wolverine, Deadpool, and loads more superheroes in Wigan! They were helping to promote my upcoming gig in the town!

It was really exciting to see them, and I'm so grateful for their help in advertising my show!

Massive thanks to all of them and for being such great superheroes!

Local Musician Tim Blackburn with his superheroes

If you want to come along to my gig, it's at The Bailiff Bar Holding Cell in Wigan on Thursday 4th September 2025. Grab your free tickets on Eventbrite. Doors open at 7pm!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mistrust-nowt-without-artists-episode-12-tickets-1559642305119

See you there!

**It wasn't the real Supergirl, Wolverine, Deadpool and the other superheroes. They were far too busy saving the world, but I'm grateful to those people standing in for them who were promoting Comic Con in Wigan!