Local Takes The Plunge to Support The Rivers Trust
Brooklyn will be leaping from an altitude of 7,500 feet before parachuting safely back to land. During her descent, Brooklyn will be freefalling at an impressive speed of 120mph – which is no small feat. This challenge is part of a wider fundraising effort taking place across Foresters Friendly Society – all to raise awareness and donations for The Rivers Trust, a charity dedicated to preserving and restoring rivers across the UK and Ireland.
Brooklyn shared “I’m taking on the skydive to highlight The Rivers Trust and the importance of river conservation. We need to protect our rivers and their eco-systems for us and for future generations, and fundraising will help to generate the vital funding needed to help The Rivers Trust continue their work.”
Foresters Friendly Society has a long tradition of supporting charitable causes each year and for 2024/2025, their President has chosen The Rivers Trust.
“I really hope that this effort will inspire others to get involved or donate”, Brooklyn added, “any amount whether large or small, will help to make a difference. Donations can be made through my Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/page/brooklyn-andrew-skydive-rivers.”
Mark Lloyd, Chief Executive Officer at The Rivers Trust, commented “Rivers are vital to our wellbeing, wildlife and communities, but across the UK are, generally, not as healthy as they should be. The Rivers Trust is hugely grateful to Foresters Friendly Society for their support in our work restoring rivers, and working towards a future of wild, healthy, natural rivers for all.”
Jo Andrew, Foresters Friendly Society President, added “On behalf of everyone at Foresters, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Brooklyn for her courage and support of our Annual Charity Appeal.”
