Loose Women has announced its first ever live tour, with ITV1’s award-winning daytime show set to hit the road later this year. Swapping the studio for the stage across 16 spectacular nights, Loose Women Live will bring its iconic panel directly to a theatre near you from September 1.

Audiences can let loose with panellists including Kaye Adams, Dame Kelly Holmes and Jane Moore with more to be revealed - for an evening filled with laughter, hot topics, fun and surprises - as they share their stories and secrets live and in-person. The live show was announced exclusively during today’s episode (April 18) of Loose Women on ITV1 and ITVX.

Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: "We’re delighted the show is hitting the road for the first time with Loose Women Live! Having a live audience is such an important part of Loose Women and we can’t wait to be able to bring the show directly to our viewers in this way.”

But what are the dates for the Loose Women live tour and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Loose Women Live dates - full list

Friday, September 1 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Saturday, September 2 – Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sunday, September 3 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wednesday, September 6 – O2 City Hall Newcastle

Thursday, September 7 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Friday, September 8 – Manchester Opera House

Saturday, September 9 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Thursday, September 14 – Sheffield City Hall

Friday, September 15– Leicester De Montfort Hall

Saturday, September 16 – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Monday, September 18 – The London Palladium

Thursday, September 21 – Bath Forum

Saturday, September 23 – Plymouth Pavilions

Sunday, September 24– Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Monday, September 25 – Oxford New Theatre

Wednesday, September 27 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Loose Women Live - how to get tickets

Tickets for Loose Women Live will go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10am. Tickets will be available from the Ticketmaster website.

