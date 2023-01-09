Love Island has confirmed the first male and female contestants to join the cast of 2023’s winter instalment. This year, the good locking singletons will jet off to the South African villa to star in reality TV’s hottest vacation.

Just months after Davide and Ekin-Su took the crown as winners of the 2022 series - ITV are back to spice up your evenings. This will be the first winter series of the show since Paige Turley and Finn Tapp emerged victorious in 2020.

There is another new addition to the show in Maya Jama, who will be taking on hosting duties from Laura Whitmore. To ensure the safety of the contestants this year, ITV bosses have announced they will be disabling social media accounts during the show.

Here’s every contestant that has been confirmed for Love Island 2023, who they are and where they’re from.

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga, Love Island contestant from Liverpool

Tanya is a 22-year-old biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool. She hates guys who don’t wear socks in the house and guys who have huge feet.

Tanya has the skin pigmentation condition Vitiligo and is proud to show it off on the show.

Kai Fagan

Kai Fagan, the Love Island contestant from Manchester

Kai Faigan is a 24-year-old Science and PE teacher from Manchester. The first male contestant has confessed he has high expectations and won’t commit to someone unless they take his breath away.

He is a Jamaican citizen that plays semi-professional rugby and has obtained three different degrees and attended three separate universities.

Lana Jenkins

Lana Jenkins, the Love Island contestant from Luton

Lana Jenkins is a 25-year-old makeup artist from Luton. Lana has confessed she doesn’t like men who are too needy over text message.

She’s no stranger to falling in love quickly and predicts she might go head over heels for someone quickly. The makeup artist used to live in Spain and was an extra in Benidorm when she was six.

Ron Hall

Ron Hall, the Love Island contestant from Essex

Ron Hall is a 25-year-old financial advisor from Essex. The fun and charismatic singleton is blind in one eye due to a football injury when he was 8. Hall has different coloured eyes - one blue and one green.

He sees himself as genuine and caring and thinks the villa will take to his personality.

Anna-May Robey

Anna is a 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea. The energetic islander is on the show because her mother is bugging her to find a boyfriend.

Speaking to ITV, she decribed her worst date: “I went on a date once and I never saw him again. We went for food and shared a bottle of wine. As I was speaking to him he fell asleep! I had to clink his wine glass to wake him up”.

Anna-May Robey, the Love Island contestant from Swansea

When is Love Island 2023 on TV?