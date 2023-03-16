News you can trust since 1853
Love Island 2023: When is Love Island reunion show & who will be in attendance alongside Kai and Sanam

The recent Love Island was only the second ever winter series, the first since 2020, and the first season hosted by Maya Jama who replaced Laura Whitmore

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:21 GMT- 2 min read

Love Island 2023 finally came to an end on Monday night (March 13), bringing an end to almost two months of love, drama, recouplings, arguments and everything in between in the second ever winter series.

It was Kai and Sanam who were revealed as the winners, beating Ron and Lana who finished the show as runners up. Tanya and Shaq along with  Tom and Samie were the other two couples appearing in the final.

Kai and Sanam met during the infamous ‘Casa Amor’ period, and remained strong throughout. Ron and Lana met on the first day, as did Shaq and Tanya, whilst Tom and Samie were both bombshells.

Numerous people come and go on Love Island. People are voted off, new love interests arrive unannounced, not to mention the 12 new potential islanders making an entrance in Casa Amor, and all are set to reunite at the Love Island reunion.

    Love Island: The Reunion sees all the Islanders reunite for a special one-off episode, reflecting on their time in the South African villa. It will be fronted by Maya Jama, who was hosting her very first Love Island season.

    When is the Love Island reunion?

    The Love Island reunion will be shown on ITV 2 at 9pm until 10.35pm on Sunday (March 19). The episode follows the format of an end of series wrap-party and sees the Islanders tell all about their time on the show.

    Who will be in attendance?

    Kai and Sanam were crowned the winners of Winter Love Island 2023 last night
    So far, no one who appeared in Love Island 2023 has dropped hints or outright confirmed they will not be attending, so you can expect to see everyone who appeared in the show from originals, to Casa Amor entries to be there.

    In the 2022 series, which only saw one edition of Love Island taking place over the summer, Jacques O’Neill and Afia Tonkmor both snubbed the reunion show, making the decision not to attend alongside fellow Islanders.

