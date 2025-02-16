‘Madonna’ chef Brian is on the right lines

Champagne-sipping passengers paying more than £400 to travel on a luxury train journey from Wigan on March 1 will tuck into a brand new menu devised by a chef who once cooked for Madonna, Rod Stewart and Queen Elizabeth.

Brian Clark, 51, has just been appointed Director of Food and Beverages for the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, which was once part of the iconic Orient Express group.

And his six-course “Degustation Menu” – starting off with expensive Siberian caviar – will be unveiled during this slap-up trip over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

Passengers will be able to choose between three different dishes for each course – with a different wine recommended to complement each one – as they travel through the Yorkshire Dales.

While they dine, they will be serenaded by the train’s resident musicians, with an onboard conjuror wandering from table to table to add an extra touch of magic.

A spokesman for the train, which will be hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive, said: “We are very excited by Brian’s appointment. He has a gleaming track record in hospitality and his appointment means we will be setting a benchmark for other luxury train operators in Britain to follow.

“Brian’s passion for food is infectious and we believe he will help us raise our already-high standards even higher.

“The Northern Belle will be the only luxury train offering passengers a choice between three different dishes for each course of the meal.

“So for the main course, they can choose Hereford fillet of beef, Seared Scottish halibut or a vegetarian option of Roasted brassicas.

“We even have a vegetarian plant-based caviar and we will recommend a different wine to complement each dish.”

Burnley-born Brian, who now lives in Sowerby Bridge, has worked at some of the world’s top restaurants and hotels.

He said: “I have extensive experience spanning Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury hotels, high-profile events, exclusive private members’ clubs, and large-scale business catering.

“My culinary journey has been enriched by working with renowned chefs such as Anton Edelmann, Stuart Gilles, John Campbell, Shawn Rankin, and Nigel Haworth.

“My focus is on ensuring that every dish reflects the highest levels of quality, presentation, and culinary artistry.

“Sensitive to the nuances of the local market, I adapt my cuisine and style accordingly. I set the highest standards for myself and my team.”

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the grand dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys” programme.

And it regularly features in lists of the world’s greatest trains.

The Belle will be back in Wigan on March 29 for another trip over the Settle-Carlisle line, this time hauled by a former British Railways steam locomotive called Tangmere, which used to take express trains from London to the South Coast.

The Northern Belle will also make journeys from the city to Ladies Day at Royal Ascot and the Chelsea Flower Show from Manchester, as well special Mothers’ Day and Fireworks dining trips from Warrington abd Liverpool.

Fares start at £365. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

Making tracks ... the Northern Belle thunders over the Settle-Carlisle line

Music while you dine ... the train's resident musicians serenade passengers

Champagne on ice ... passengers dine in luxury style