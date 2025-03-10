Madonna chef dishes up luxury steam train feast

A chef who once cooked for Madonna, Rod Stewart and the Royal Family has devised a special slap-up menu for champagne-sipping passengers when Britain’s poshest train makes a rare visit to Newton le Willows next month.

Brian Clark has just been appointed Director of Food and Beverages aboard the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, which once formed part of the iconic Orient Express group.

And he is putting together a six-course dinner fit for a king when the train sets off on a steam-hauled journey over the picturesque Settle-Carlisle line on Saturday, April 12.

The meal will start with caviar and end with the Northern Belle’s award-winning Great British Cheese Board – all washed down with some of the finest wines and champagne.

Passengers will be serenaded by the train’s own musicians as they dine, while a conjuror will wander from table to table to add his own touch of magic to the occasion.

A spokesman said: “The train will be hauled by an historic steam locomotive called Tangmere, which once took crack express trains like the Atlantic Coast Express from London.

“It promises to be an unforgettable trip through the Yorkshire Dales and some of Britain’s most beautiful countryside.”

The train will set out from Liverpool Lime Street before calling at Newton le Willows at 9.40am.

Passengers will board over a red carpet laid across the platform before a three-course champagne brunch is served during the outward journey to Carlisle.

Then there will just be enough time to visit the medieval castle or the 12th century Norman cathedral before the train steams off to Settle, crossing the magnificent Ribblehead Viaduct on the way.

It is scheduled to arrive back in Newton le Willows at 7.05pm and Lime Street at 7.35.

Although this will be the Northern Belle’s only visit to Newton le Willows this year, it will make several trips from Warrington, Wigan, Liverpool and Manchester.

Fares start at £365. For more information, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

1 . Contributed Music while you dine ... Northern Belle passengers are serenaded Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Just desserts ... a line of puddings deready for serving Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed On rthe right track ... happy passengers about to board rthe gleaming train Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Full steam ahead ... Tangmere hauling the Northern Belle over the Settle-Carlisle line Photo: Submitted Photo Sales