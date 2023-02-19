A man in his 30s has been arrested after a 70-year-old woman died following an attack in an Exeter park on Saturday (February 18).

The 70-year-old was assaulted in Ludwell Valley Park in Exeter, according to Devon and Cornwall Police. Officers were called at around 4pm. Emergency services attended, but the local woman died at the scene.

A man in his 30s, from the Exmouth area, was later arrested by armed officers outside the Yorkshire Building Society on Exeter High Street, just after 9.30pm. Superintendent Tom Holmes said: “Whilst this is a positive update, a major response remains in place and our investigation into this murder continues.

“Tonight we issued an image of a man we needed to identify. Now that we have a man in custody we no longer need the public to share this appeal; please do not speculate on the identity of the suspect or the circumstances surrounding this matter.

“A heightened police presence will remain across key areas of Exeter, including the Wonford area where a number of cordons remain in place. We are currently not looking for anyone else in connection to this offence”

Supt Holmes added: “Even though we have a man in custody, this doesn’t mean that we are no longer appealing for information. It is vital that if you have any information relating to this incident, that you contact us immediately.

GV of Ludwell Valley Park. Picture: Google Maps

"If you have yet to have spoken to us and have information that relates to this investigation, please call 999 quoting log number 600 18 February.