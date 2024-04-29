Man caught on CCTV with weapon moments before stabbing his victim in brutal unprovoked attack
Chilling CCTV footage shows a masked man calmly preparing himself before he stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack.
Tyrone James, 41, attacked the victim outside a pub in Station Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. He then walked away from the scene before CCTV cameras captured him running back to his car and driving away. The victim suffered knife wounds to his torso and back and was left with life-altering injuries after the stabbing on October 22 2023. Moments before the incident, James also punched another man in the face.
James, of Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, was jailed for eight years at Leicester Crown Court on April 26. He had previously pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault by beating.
