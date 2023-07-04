While chaos broke out at his school, a married headteacher was caught on camera engaging in sexual activity for ‘several hours’ with a colleague. Adam Price, 40, was with the female colleague for nearly four hours at Wolverhampton’s Northern House School Academy Trust.

According to a report published on Wednesday (July 3) , the affair was made public in February 2020, when the school received anonymous letters questioning his behaviour and the conduct of the colleague, identified as Person B at a recent disciplinary panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was suspended and resigned from his position as executive headteacher, but he evaded a teaching ban and is now working as a senior education consultant. An attempt to prevent his identity being disclosed was unsuccessful.

Duncan Tilley, who led the Teaching Regulation Agency Hearing in Coventry , said: “A review of CCTV footage for January 27, 2020 revealed that Mr Price and Person B had been engaging in sexual activities.

Most Popular

“Mr Price admitted that he and Person B were together in his office for much of the working day - approximately three hours 50 minutes. The panel heard that on the same day there had been three assaults on staff and four fights between pupils.”

Mr Tilley added: “Mr Price admitted that on 27 January 2020 he and Person B were together in his office for much of the working day; approximately 3 hours 50 minutes in total. During this time, Mr Price admitted that he and Person B engaged in sexual activities and there were periods of time when Mr Price and Person B were unclothed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said even though some of the behaviour found proved in this case indicated that a prohibition order would be appropriate, the panel went on to consider mitigating factors that were present.

He said: “Mr Price’s actions were deliberate and there was no evidence to suggest that he was acting under duress. However, the panel was informed that Mr Price had not been subject to any previous disciplinary proceedings and noted positive character references provided by people directly impacted by his work who had been made fully aware of the details of the alleged misconduct.

Former executive headteacher, Adam Price, was caught having sex with his coworker ‘for hours’ while fights broke out at his school.

“Based on all the evidence presented, the conduct on the day in question appeared to the panel to be out of character”