Marvel Studios has announced a number of delays to the schedule of its upcoming projects, and removed two secret movies that were expected to be released before the next Avengers movie. The delay includes some of the recently announced highly anticipated projects like Deadpool 3 and Fantastic Four with release dates for both being pushed back by a couple of months.

One of the more surprising delays comes with Captain America: Brave New World starring Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, and Sebastian Stan. The film is already in production with the studio sharing behind the scenes images of the actors at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While most of the changes to the schedule have been delays to release dates, Deadpool 3 has been moved up. The film will mark Ryan Reynolds first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and potentially the first adult rated project for the franchise. The highly-anticipated film will also see the return of Hugh Jackman in his iconic role as Wolverine.

Not only are there more delays to production but Marvel Studios have removed two untitled movies from their schedule that were expected to release before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This means that Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been reduced to just three films. Nothing is known about what the secret projects were, though there were rumours that one of them would have been the heavily hinted at Young Avengers.

Most Popular

So, what are the release dates for the upcoming MCU films? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest schedule adjustments.

Why have there been delays to the upcoming Marvel projects?

Delays and changes to the phase schedules are not uncommon. This has been a recurring thing since the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly for Phase 4 which was majorly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this time it seems that the studio’s constantly shifting slate is due to controversy surrounding recent releases, as well as the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America strike. The strike has seen more than 9,000 members walk out after 98% of its voting members voted in favour of the action. Marking the first time in 15 years that writers have taken strike action.

Another factor that may be affecting the production of a number of MCU projects is the recent allegations against actor Jonathon Majors who plays Kang the Conqueror and is set to play a huge role in Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the studios films also known as ‘The Multiverse Saga’.

The delay of Fantastic Four may not come as a surprise for fans as they have yet to announce an official cast for the first family of the Marvel Comics. Deadline confirmed that Wandavision director Matt Shakman would be directing the project after Spider-Man director Jon Watts departed the project. Since then there have been multiple rumours surrounding the films cast but nothing concrete.

What are the new MCU release dates?

Here are the latest dates for the rescheduled projects coming to phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Deadpool 3 - May 3, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World - Aug 26, 2024

Thunderbolts - Dec 20, 2024

Blade - Feb 14, 2025

Fantastic Four - May 2, 2025

Avengers Kang Dynasty - May 1, 2026

Avengers Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

Full Disney release schedule

Karen Gillan as Nebula, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and Dave Bautista as Drax in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. PIC: Jessica Miglio / MARVEL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following projects having been confirmed for phase five:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantum Mania - February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - May 5, 2023

Secret Invasion (TV Series) - June 21, 2023

Loki (TV Series) - October 6, 2023

Echo (TV Series) - November 29, 2023

The Marvels - November 10, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (TV Series) - 2023

Ironheart (TV Series) - 2024

Daredevil: Born Again (TV Series) - 2024

Deadpool 3 - May 3, 2024

Captain America: Brave New World - Aug 26, 2024

Thunderbolts - Dec 20, 2024

Blade - Feb 14, 2025

The following projects having been confirmed for phase six:

Fantastic Four - May 2, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - May 1, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027