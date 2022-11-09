Former health secretary Matt Hancock has said that people will see the real him when he enters ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out of Here!’ on Wednesday evening. Hancock said this in a teaser that was aired at the end of Tuesday night’s episode.

The video announced his arrival in the jungle alongside Seann Walsh. Current camp mates were told that none of them will be taking part in tonight’s bushtucker trial as this will be left to the two new arrivals.

Mr Hancock has received lots of criticism for his decision to go into the jungle, leaving his constituency of West Suffolk to do so. The decision to take part in the show has seen the Conservative party remove the whip from Mr. Hancock. Unlike other campers, Mr Hancock will have access to his laptop and phone during the isolation period so he could keep in touch with constituency work.

On the video at the end of last night’s show, Mr Hancock said: "This experience will be an adventure. When I’m in camp, people will just see the real me. Survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in.

"People will see me warts and all, see the human side of the guy behind the podium. I don’t think I’ve got any fears or phobias but I’m about to find out."