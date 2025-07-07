Mayor visits £12m Waterside Care Home in Eccleston

In one of his first official engagements, the Mayor of St Helens, Cllr Severiano Gomez-Aspron MBE, has visited The Waterside Care Home on Millfields in Eccleston.

Recently opened by Lovett Care, The Waterside is a bespoke, purpose-built, £12m luxury home offering outstanding residential, dementia, short-term respite and compassionate end-of-life care in a beautiful waterside setting.

Featuring 64 ensuite bedrooms, all furnished to an exceptionally high standard, and a host of thoughtfully designed high end facilities including beautifully designed lounges and dining rooms, a welcoming bistro serving coffees and homemade cakes, hair salon and reminiscence room, The Waterside has been designed to ensure quality of life in a luxurious and comfortable home-from-home environment.

Particularly perfect for those who enjoy being close to nature, it boasts a stunning lakeside setting with views across the lake from its gardens, terraces, dining rooms and lounges that enable residents to connect with the great outdoors whatever the weather.

Residents at The Waterside, Sheila, Dot and Bill

Shortly after its official opening, Councillor Gomez-Aspron was invited to the home for a guided tour, to meet and chat to the Lovett team and some of the first residents and to understand more about the high quality care available at The Waterside.

He said: “It has been incredible to tour this new facility and to see first hand the level of expert knowledge and attention to detail that has gone into developing this warm, welcoming and comfortable environment. I have been impressed with both the comfort and style of the home, the wonderful care team and the subtle incorporation of the very latest technology and it has been a joy to speak to some of the first residents who have clearly settled in well and are enjoying life to the fullest. The Waterside is a great asset to our community and I wish the team all the very best for the future.”

Enhancing the person-centred quality care delivered by the Lovett team is the latest in state-of-the-art technology including a fall prevention and silent nurse call system, electronic medication management and even a robot dining server (named Billy after the home’s first resident) that brings joy to all and adds a unique touch to everyday life.

General manager at The Waterside, Clare Richards, said: “We are hugely grateful to the Mayor for visiting us today and we are delighted to hear that he has been impressed with our facilities and the quality of our care. It has been our great pleasure to show him around.”

General manager Clare with resident Sheila

First resident Billy Brown’s wife Carol added: “We all really enjoyed chatting to the Mayor. He asked Billy how he was doing and if he was settling in well. Billy told him that he is comfortable and happy in his new home. Both Billy and the rest of our family have all been really well looked after by The Waterside family.”

To find out more about life at The Waterside Care Home or to arrange a private tour, please contact our friendly team today. Whether you're exploring options for yourself or a loved one, we’re here to help you make the right choice with confidence and care.