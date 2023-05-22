News you can trust since 1853
McDonald's fans can bag a Filet-O-Fish burger for £1.39, less than half price - but you'll need to be quick.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:34 BST- 2 min read

McDonald’s is slashing the price of one of its most iconic treats. Customers can bag a Filet-O-Fish burger for less than half price at £1.39 today (May 22) - but for one day only.

As the Filet-O-Fish burger costs around £3.59 depending on what store you visit, that’s a saving of more than 50 per cent. A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Perfect for lunch or dinner, customers can savour the taste of a Filet-O-Fish for half the price.

“The delicious white Hoki or Pollock fish in crispy breadcrumbs, topped with cheese and a tangy tartare sauce and sandwiched in a steamed bun, can be enjoyed for just £1.39.”

How to get a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish for less than half price

    The Filet-O-Fish offer is available exclusively via the McDonald’s App, which allows customers to select McDonald’s Delivery or convenient pickup options such as Mobile Order & Pay. Fans can also earn points on every order to redeem for free plus access to exclusive daily deals.

    Fans will be able to earn points when they purchase the Filet-O-Fish deal by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 139 points when picking up a Filet-O-Fish.

    McDonald's is slashing the price of one of its iconic Filet-O-Fish burger for one day only.
    McDonald’s is slashing the price of one of its iconic Filet-O-Fish burger for one day only.

    A spokesperson added: “There are some amazing Rewards available for customers to treat themselves to when point milestones are hit. When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad.

    “With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards. Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac”. You can download the McDonald’s App via Google Play or the Apple App Store.  

