A branch of McDonald’s is set to use slightly unusual tactics in a bid to stop troublemakers from using the fast-food restaurant. Staff in Wrexham are reportedly fed up with being pelted by coins and more.

In a bid to stem recent attacks and allow workers to do their job without threat to their personal safety, this particular McDonald’s will be turning off the pop hits and instead play Beethoven. The classical music will be played from 5pm.

To further deter potential troublemakers, Wi-fi will also be switched off in the evenings. Speaking to a national newspaper, Police Inspector Luke Hughes said: “Unless we have some local and unruly Beethoven enthusiasts, it should discourage some issues.”

And this is not the first time a McDonald’s has deployed this tactic. A branch in Shepherds Bush, West London, previously launched a classical music strategy, saying it keeps problem customers at bay.

The restaurant chain was previously reported to have recommended the move, saying:: "We have tested the effects of classical music in the past and played it in some of our restaurants as it encourages more acceptable behaviour. Typically, classical music would be played from early evening onwards and, in some cases, on certain nights in a small number of restaurants."