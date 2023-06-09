Kelis and Bill Murray are reportedly dating after they were spotted together at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival last weekend. The 72-year-old actor is known for starring in Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation, while Kelis, 43, has topped music charts over the years with hit songs including Milkshake and Millionaire.

Kelis and Murray have been spotted out in public multiple times together in recent weeks, with The Sun reporting that they’re an item. Sources told the publication that Kelis and Murray have been “getting close for a while” and have been meeting up between the US and London.

Kelis and Bill Murray

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being spotted at Mighty Hoopla, Murray was also spotted at jazz and soul festival Cross The Tracks last month with the Milkshake singer as she was performing at the event. Kelis and Murray are yet to confirm the romance.

Most Popular

In March 2022, Kelis’s husband Mike Mora died from stage four stomach cancer at the age of 37. She has three children, including a son called Knight, who she shares with her ex-husband and US rapper, Nas.