Northern Railway urges passengers to stop watching porn and NSFW content onboard their trains

Northern Railway has urged passengers to stop watching porn and other NSFW content onboard their trains.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:26 BST- 2 min read

A railway firm has asked passengers to stop watching porn onboard their trains - telling them ‘wait until you get home’ instead. Northern Railway asked customers to refrain from watching ‘not suitable for work’ content whilst commuting, which includes explicit material and inappropriate jokes.

The firm has also advised customers to avoid bad language and offensive topics. Northern said while they understand the train journey home is ‘often the first opportunity’ to ‘view content’, they should wait until they are home to do so.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: "We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

"It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children. As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home."

    Northern’s wifi in their stations and on their trains is delivered in partnership with ‘Friendly WIFI’, a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi. Friendly WiFi aims to reassure users that the service meets minimum filtering standards, particularly in areas where children are present.

    Bev Smith, director of Friendly WiFi, said: "We are excited to be working with Northern as a ‘Friendly WiFi’ certified train operator. They were passionate throughout the process to achieve the standard to ensure a great experience online for all their customers whilst travelling with them."

    Northern Railway has asked its passengers to stop watching porn onboard its trainsNorthern Railway has asked its passengers to stop watching porn onboard its trains
