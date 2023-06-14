The third victim of the Nottingham attacks that took place on Tuesday (June 13) has been named. Ian Coates, a school caretaker in his 60s, is the last victim to be named following 19-year-old students Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber.

News emerged early on Tuesday morning of a ‘major incident’ in the area that saw multiple roads in the city closed. Three people were killed and three more were injured in the early hours of the morning.

The two students were found dead in Ilkeston Road, whilst Mr Coates was found dead around two miles away in Magdala Road. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It is believed the suspect stole the school caretaker’s van and drove it at pedestrians in Milton Street. Out of the three that are injured, one is reportedly in critical injury whilst the other two people suffered minor injuries.

One of the victims, Barnaby Webber, has been named by friends and family. In a statement, his family - from Taunton in Somerset - said: "Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

"At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man. As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

Police on Magdala Road, Nottingham where a man was found dead.

