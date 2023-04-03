News you can trust since 1853
Olivier Awards 2023: Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal win big at awards show - full list of winners

Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal won top awards at last night’s Olivier Awards following stints on London’s West End.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:07 BST- 2 min read

Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer swooped top gongs for their debuts on London’s West End at the 2023 Olivier Awards.The biggest night in British theatre returned last night (April 2) and saw Killing Eve star Comer win Best Actress for her performance as Tessa in Prima Facie.

Irish actor Mescal secured the award of Best Actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. Mescal is also known for his roles in BBC drama Normal People and 2022 drama movie Aftersun.

The Olivier Awards was established in 1976 and celebrates the world-class status of London theatre.This year’s awards show was hosted by soon-to-be Eurovision presenter Hannah Waddingham who also has theatre roots and was previously nominated for three Olivier Awards.

But which other actors won big at last night’s Olivier Awards? Here’s everything you need to know.

    Olivier Awards 2023 - full list of winners

    Noël Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play

    • My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 

    Best family show

    • Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall 
    Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer

    • Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park theatre

    Best costume design

    • Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 
    Best revival

    • A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre

    Best musical revival

    • Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic 
    Best sound design

    • Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 

    Best original score or new orchestrations

    • Richard Hawley and Tom Deering for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre 
    Best actor in a supporting role

    • Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida theatre 

    Best actress in a supporting role

    • Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre
    Best set design

    • Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 

    Best lighting design

    • Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 
    Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

    • Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic 

    Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

    • Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre 
    Best new opera production

    • Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House 

    Outstanding achievement in opera

    • William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican theatre 
    Best actor in a musical

    • Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic 

    Best actress in a musical

    • Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre 
    Best new dance production

    • Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand) 

    Outstanding achievement in dance

    • Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells 
    Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

    • The P Word at Bush theatre 

    Sir Peter Hall award for best director

    • Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre 
    Best actress

    • Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre 

    Best actor

    • Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre 
    Best new play

    • Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre 

    Best new musical

    • Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre 
    Special award

    • Dame Arlene Phillips

    Lifetime achievement award

    • Sir Derek Jacobi
