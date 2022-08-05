One in 10 of female football fans in the North West play football every day

Almost half of women in the North West play football at least a couple of times a week, with nearly one in 10 say they play every day.

It also emerged that nearly three quarters agree there are more female role models in football now than when they were younger – with almost a third (32 per cent) said that the visibility of more female role models in football is the best thing to support the sport of grassroots level.

Another 43 per cent said they’d be watching the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament.

The research, which was commissioned by Volkswagen before the tournament, also revealed that former Arsenal right-back and current pundit Alex Scott MBE has been voted the most inspirational figure in women’s football.

This comes as four aspiring young football fans have described the experience of a lifetime as they took centre stage at this year’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 as referee mascots on the pitch at Leigh Sports Village.

Lainey Doyle, Gracie Lee, Sienna Newby and Ava Pilkington were among many keen young football fans who signed up to be referee mascots via their local Volkswagen retailer, Corkills Wigan.

Lifetime memories

All four girls walked with the referee on to the pitch and stood nearby while both national anthems took place.

The experience kicked off for the girls at the Portugal v Switzerland match at the Leigh Sports Village, where Lainey Doyle was the mascot during an absorbing 2-2 draw.

Lainey Doyle, 11 said: “Going to a Women's Euros match was a really enjoyable experience, the atmosphere on the pitch, in the crowd and just in the stadium in general was great.

I have been a big fan of football for a long time and have been playing since I was around 7, and have added to my memorable experiences with football especially being able to say I was a mascot for some of the best Women's football players in the world.”

Ava Pilkington, also 11 who plays for Leigh Genesis Comets U12s girls team said: “Being on the pitch with all the players was inspirational to me, because one day I would like to be on the big stage like the Euros.

“The atmosphere in the ground was spectacular. Thank you for the opportunity to do this."

Ava was also mascot at the Netherlands v Portugal game, while Gracie Lea took centre stage for Sweden v Portugal and Sienna Newby mascoted for the Sweden v Belgium quarter-final match.

The opportunity was opened to young female players aged 8-10, who had the chance to stand on the pitch and also received two additional tickets to watch the match.

Girls from across the country also took part, with a mascot at the 31 matches between July 6 and July 31.

LEIGH, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Volkswagen Official Referee Mascot and Takeaway.com Official Match Ball Carrier during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

One step closer

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing for Volkswagen UK said: “It was a privilege to host some of the country’s most passionate young football fans as referee mascots at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

“As well as a hugely eventful tournament, we’re still buzzing from the stories we’ve heard from our mascots.

“We hope that the tournament continues to inspire young women to pursue their love for football, and we know our mascots will take away memories that will last a lifetime.”

Results from the poll also highlighted other big names in sport such as USA star Megan Rapinoe and vice-chairman of West Ham FC, Baroness Karren Brady.

Sarah Cox said: “Undoubtedly following the momentous victory of the Lionesses, the game will continue to grow and inspire women and girls for years to come. Of course, we’ll see this list of inspirational icons get bigger and bigger.”