A number of dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home will form a guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral. The private ceremony will take place on Thursday (April 20).

The private funeral will take place in Kent. There will however be a procession through the village of Aldington beforehand.

Mr O’Grady lived in the village for 20 years and, according to husband Andre Portasio, cared deeply for the community.

In a local community facebook group, Mr Portasio said: "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love I have received from our community and we want to thank each and every one of you for your kindness and generosity."

Mr O’Grady was an ambassador and a regular visitor to the London animal care home. He helped to document and promote the work of the charity through his TV show ‘For The Love Of Dogs’.

Following his death, Paul O’Grady was given a touching tribute by Battersea chief executive, Peter Laurie. Mr Laurie said: “To many, Paul O’Grady was the immensely popular TV and radio presenter and comedian who lit up their screens with his razor-sharp humour and perpetual generosity and warmth.

“Battersea will forever remember Paul as a devoted animal lover with the biggest heart, who fell head over heels in love with every dog he met at our centres. Paul will always be associated with Battersea and we are truly saddened to have lost such a true friend and huge part of our charity.”

Paul O'Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy, a Newfoundland