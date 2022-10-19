Prime Minister Liz Truss will be back facing questions in the House of Commons today following what has been yet another turbulent week in her still short time as the nation’s leader Today’s questions will be the first faced by the Prime Minister since the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a u-turn in many aspects of the mini-budget laid out by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng.

PMQs is an opportunity for MPs to raise points about matters of government work to the Prime Minister. With pressure building on Ms Truss each day and with Labour’s lead in the polls continuing to increase, today’s questions look set to be another defining chapter in her premiership.

If you want to follow proceedings at the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

When are Prime Ministers Questions?

Most Popular

Prime Minister’s Questions get underway within the House of Commons at 12pm each Wednesday afternoon. The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm with the Prime Minister facing questions from opposition MPs including Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party..

How to watch Prime Minister’s Questions

You can watch each session of Prime Minister’s Questions live online through Parliament TV , the dedicated channel for everything to do with the Houses of Parliament.

BBC Parliament will show coverage of the session and this will be available both on TV and through BBC iPlayer. Sky News should also be showing PMQs on TV and through its YouTube channel.