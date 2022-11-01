Police discover human remains at waste recycling plant

Skelton Skips in Leeds

A probe has been opened by West Yorkshire Police following the discovery of body parts at a waste recycling centre on Knowsthorpe Way in Leeds. Forensic officers were seen at Skelton Skips in the Crossgates area of the city yesterday (October 31).

West Yorkshire Police were notified about the findings before 10am. They said in a statement that officers were on the scene to “assess the remains”.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "At 9.57am today, police received a report of human remains having been found at a waste recycling firm, in Knowsthorpe Way, Leeds.