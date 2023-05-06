Prince Andrew was one of the guests at a pre-coronation dinner hosted in London last night. The invite comes despite ongoing controversy over his alleged links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince was joined at the dinner by his two daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie. His sister Princess Anne was also present.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Edward, were joined by their children, James, Earl of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor. Zara Tindall and her husband Mike joined the family for the high class meal.

The gathering took place at Oswalds, one of London’s most exclusive members' clubs. It is a venue often visited by former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

Prince Harry was not at the pre-coronation event as he was only due to land in the UK on the day of the coronation (May 6). He is set to have a very short stay in the country and will only be at the service at Westminster Abbey.

The prince, who now lives in America with his wife Meghan Markle, has been given an invite to a lunch at Buckingham palace after the ceremony. It is expected he will leave the country again at some point over the weekend.

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)