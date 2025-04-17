The Premier League referee who opened up a vinyl record store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Explore the revival of vinyl records, the challenges the music industry faces and the Premier League referee who opened his own store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive Shots! TV documentary, we explore the resurgence of vinyl records and challenges the music industry faces. In the episode, we talk to a DJ about the future of music, find out how a Premier League referee ended up opening a record store, and learn how a Taylor Swift album inspired a work of art. Watch The vinyl revival to find out more and tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 this Sunday 20th April for more documentaries.

The Vinyl Whistle shop in Headingley was named as a play on ‘the final whistle’ by it’s former owner Jon Moss, who was a Premier League referee. Jon had always had a passion for music and was in a band during his time at university in Leeds. He is now retired and has passed the shop on to Neil Westwater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil said: “When it opened I was probably one of the first customers through the door. so I got to know Jon quite well. (..) We had a chat last year and he was looking to do something different. The opportunity arose for me to take over, so I jumped at the chance.

“I’ve never felt the same sort of physical connection when I’ve listened to music in any other way. I mean, I have music on my phone like everyone has these days, but I don’t get the same emotional connection as I do when I put a record on a turntable and just sit back and enjoy.”

Sam Foot is a Southsea DJ who works under the name of Coco Phono. Sam’s been collecting records since the age of 9-years-old. He said: “It is a bit of an obsession, some people say it is an addiction, which is probably pretty close to the truth.”

Sam explained how it’s becoming harder and harder for DJs to earn a living and to be able to buy new music. “I’m buying less now, because buying new stuff is expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pay DJ’s get hasn’t changed. The amount that I was getting in 1992 compared to 2024, is pretty much the same.”

You can watch the full episode to learn more about the resurgence of vinyl records. Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 this Sunday 20th April for a full day of documentaries.