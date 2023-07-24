Primark has expanded its click and collect service to more UK stores to allow shoppers to get hold of their bargain products more easily. The high street fashion retailer has introduced the service to 32 more stores across the UK.

Primark first launched the click and collect service in 25 stores in the north of England and Wales in November last year. The service allows customers to buy items online before picking them up from a store to minimise the time spent browsing in the store.

Customers using click and collect can shop around 1,500 items across baby, kids and nursery products and toys, with hundreds of products exclusive to Click + Collect. This includes kids’ essentials such as multipacks of bestselling products, as well as new items from Primark’s brand partners and larger nursery decor and toys.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “It’s a really exciting moment for us as we take our Click + Collect trial to the next level and bring it to 32 of our stores in and around London. This means the service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience Click + Collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.

“The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further.”

The stores offering the service range from Hackney to Hammersmith and Staines to Westfield Stratford and vary from multi-storey flagships on either end of Oxford Street, destination stores in Bluewater, Lakeside and Westfield White City, and smaller high street locations like Tooting and Woolwich. As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to products normally only found in larger flagship stores.

Primark has lowered the minimum Click + Collect order to £5 in January at two stores in Sheffield.

After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Click + Collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order from the dedicated Click + Collect desk, enabling them to skip potential in-store queues.

Customers who don’t live or work near one of the 57 trial Click + Collect stores can still visit the Primark website to browse current ranges and check availability of their favourite products using the stock-checker before heading into their local store.

Primark Click & Collect - list of locations

Full list of Primark stores getting click and collect

Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF

Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ

Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE

Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX

Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX

Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE

Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY

East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ

Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY

Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ

Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT

Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL

Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE

Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ

Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ

Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP

London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU

London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA

Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL

Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY

Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ

Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB

Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL

Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX

Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA

Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN

Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF

Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA

Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS

White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF

Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ

Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ

Primark stores already offering click and collect

Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE

Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP