News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
1 hour ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Prime Drink to be restocked by Aldi for less than £2 - and there’s not long to wait!

Prime Drink is set to be restocked - and there’s not long to wait!

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Prime Hydration Drink will be returning to Aldi shelves in a selection of vibrant flavours. With the drink’s notorious history for selling out, Aldi has placed a purchase limit on the viral sensation.

The drink - which contains 10% coconut water, electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs - has been a huge hit with children and teenagers in particular. Major supermarkets across the country were left in chaos when shoppers lined up to get the Prime drink upon release last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From April 18, the viral hydration drink from KSI & Logan Paul will be available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide. The drink can be found in the Specialbuy section of the store, and once the latest batch sells out, it won’t be restocked.

Aldi shoppers can choose from six different flavours, including the new Limited Edition Orange and Mango, Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.

Most Popular
    Supermarkets in Edinburgh are rationing Prime due to a shortage of the drink.Supermarkets in Edinburgh are rationing Prime due to a shortage of the drink.
    Supermarkets in Edinburgh are rationing Prime due to a shortage of the drink.

    The purchase limit means customers will only be able to purchase one of each flavour.

    Related topics:AldiHistoryLogan PaulKSI