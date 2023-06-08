Prince Harry seemed to choke up after a cross examination in which he accepted he has no specific evidence to ­support his fear that his phone messages were unlawfully intercepted daily. The Duke is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for damages over claims journalists at its titles used phone hacking and other illegal means of deception to write 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010.

On the second day of the cross examination, Prince Harry clashed with the KC representing the Mirror group and also faced questions on his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy as well as a ‘boozy’ strip club visit. When asked how it felt to undergo the questioning, the Duke of Sussex said at the High Court: “It’s a lot.”

MGN barrister Andrew Green asked if he thought his phone messages were consistently intercepted unlawfully from 1996 to 2010, the period covered in the case. Harry said: “It could have been on a daily basis, I don’t know.”

During the court case, Prince Harry claimed intrusion from the press led to the break-up with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, who he dated between 2004-2011. He said: “Our relationship was long distance for the majority of the time we were together, with Chelsy and I often living in different countries, so we relied on communicating by phone a lot.

“We, naturally, spoke about all types of personal matters, including all aspects of our relationship and this was often through voicemail,” he said. “As my girlfriend, I trusted Chelsy with the most private of information and vice versa.

“We were never on our own and able to enjoy each other’s company away from the prying eyes of the tabloids. This put a huge amount of unnecessary stress and strain on our relationship.”

During questioning, Prince Harry was asked about a Sunday People article in April 2006 about him visiting a Spearmint Rhino lap dancing club near Slough with friends. The story - which was headlined ‘Chel shocked’, reported that Harry’s girlfriend Chelsy Davy ‘blew her top’ about his ‘boozy’ evening at a ‘sleazy strip joint’.

